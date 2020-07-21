Business increases as Austintown Farmers Market switches from drive-thru to walk-thru

Market Director Shannon Lehn says she's grateful for the community's support through a challenging summer

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Austintown Farmers Market had to get creative to keep their loyal customers safe earlier this summer by offering a drive-thru service. Now, they’ve been able to let their customers walk through the market, but with a few changes.

About a month ago, the market switched to a modified walk-thru model while keeping social distancing in mind.

The market had to cancel many of the side activities shoppers used to enjoy while visiting.

Business has picked up since switching from the drive-thru model but still a bit below a normal summer.

“The people here are just the best people around. Our vendors, our community and our customers and our friends are just wonderful. I invite anyone to come out and be a part of it,” she said.

The market also has a pick-up service available.

It is open Mondays from 5-8 p.m. through the end of August.