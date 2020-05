BOP also reported 60 inmates and 40 staff have recovered

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Federal Bureau of Prisons released the updated numbers of inmates and staff affected by COVID-19 Saturday.

According to the BOP website, 115 inmates and 12 staff members have tested positive.

They reported no new coronavirus-related deaths among inmates. There have been nine inmate deaths.

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths among staff.

BOP also reported 60 inmates and 40 staff have recovered.