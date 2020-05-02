Bobblehead Hall of Fame releases new Ohio bobblehead

Earlier this week, First News told you about plans to make bobbleheads of Ohio leaders during the pandemic

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WYTV) – Earlier this week, First News told you about plans to make bobbleheads of Ohio leaders during the pandemic. Included were Governor Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

On Friday, the company making the bobbleheads decided to add another name to that list.

Now, Marla Berkowitz is getting a bobblehead.

The State’s only certified deaf interpretor, Berkowitz has been front and center during Governor DeWine’s daily coronavirus briefings.

She signs to an estimated 303,000 deaf or hard-of-hearing people in Ohio.

“We’ve never made a bobblehead of an interpreter before,” said Phil Skylar, C.E.O. of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

Skylar is the co-founder and C.E.O. of the Naiontal Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.

Over the last month and a half, his team made bobbleheads out of several public figures of the pandemic.

Five dollars from every figure sold is being donated to the 100 Million Mask Challenge by the American Hospital Association.

Since Berkowitz is not a public figure, Skylar had to reach out to her directly to ask for permission.

“We told her about the cause it was supporting and she said it would be awesome if you could get those masks to people caring for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community,” Skylar said.

Her bobblehead proceeds will go toward Columbus Colony Elderly Care, a nursing care and rehabilitation facility owned by the Ohio School for the Deaf Alumni Association.

The funds will be used to purchase masks with clear visibility surrounding the lips.

So far, sales of bobbleheads featuring Governor DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx have raised over $185,000 for the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

Credit: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

“There’s just so many people and places in need right now, so to be able to do that and give back to them one at a time, to be able to do that is a good feeling,” said Skylar.

All three bobbleheads are still in the pre-order phase, ready to ship in July.

They’re available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.