Boardman’s final football game canceled after some coaches test positive for COVID-19

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Spartans canceled their final varsity football game against Chaney this Friday after several coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

The junior varsity game for Saturday is also canceled.

“A total of 5 of our off-staff coaches are affected, and the remainder of the coaching staff has been quarantined as a precaution stemming from one incident of viewing film over the weekend,” said Athletic Director Marco Marinucci.

Boardman Local Schools said the district is working closely with the Mahoning County Board of Health to figure out if any more quarantines are necessary.