Boardman teacher now taking requests for 3D-printed face shields online

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A technology teacher at Boardman Glenwood Junior High has 3D-printed hundreds of molds for face shields over the past two weeks.

Tim Harker is able to fill orders online.

The website was made possible through Ray and Emily Ditwiler, who now send Harker’s shields all over the country.

“I’ve just been, just kind of doing the ones that are local and, in fact, there’s a lady coming in a little bit from Garrettsville EMS. She’s going to pick up about 10 to 12 of them,” Harker said.

The website allows you to request as many face shields as you need, free of charge, depending on supply.

So far, they’ve been donated locally to Shepherd of the Valley, Donald Martin Ambulance and Eye Care Associates, among others.

One of Harker’s students, Jordan Bond, emailed a request of shields for his mother, who works for an ambulance service. Harker donated at least two dozen.