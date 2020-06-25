Breaking News
Vice President Mike Pence makes stop in Valley for Lordstown truck reveal

Boardman suspends sports practices for the week amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

Boardman Local Schools are working with the Board of Health on how to proceed

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Schools Athletic Department has suspended sports practices for the remainder of this week out of caution after someone who attended a graduation party last weekend later tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is not a current student, according to a release, and they have not exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19. They were treated as part of a routine physical.

All information has been shared with the Mahoning County Health Department.

Boardman Local Schools are working with the Board of Health on how to proceed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com