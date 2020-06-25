Boardman suspends sports practices for the week amid coronavirus concerns

Boardman Local Schools are working with the Board of Health on how to proceed

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Schools Athletic Department has suspended sports practices for the remainder of this week out of caution after someone who attended a graduation party last weekend later tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is not a current student, according to a release, and they have not exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19. They were treated as part of a routine physical.

All information has been shared with the Mahoning County Health Department.

Boardman Local Schools are working with the Board of Health on how to proceed.