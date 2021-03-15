Boardman schools ready plans to decrease learning gap created by pandemic

Boardman has been communicating with parents to let them know where their child is academically and where they need to be

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Schools have been challenged with closing the learning gap created by COVID-19. Boardman is ready to present its plans on Wednesday to the school board.

Chad DeAngelo teaches Biology, and he says science can be difficult no matter what grade level.

DeAngelo believes COVID created different ranges of leaning, even affected by the different technologies used during learning last year.

“We’re definitely seeing a little bit of gap this year, especially with concepts that should have been reviewed in previous years,” DeAngelo says.

Boardman is noticing more students return to class each week. Many buildings now have 80% of the students back in-person.

To close the learning gap, Boardman will use a two-step approach.

The first step is identifying students who need extra help.

“We’re actually using benchmarking of our students to see where they’re at. We’re using data to determine if they’re on grade level or behind,” said Jared Cardillo, Boardman director of instruction.

Boardman has been communicating with parents to let them know where their child is academically and where they need to be.

It will add summer school into all buildings and encourage some students to attend.

“It’s a phenomenal idea, especially in some of the subjects like Math and English where it’s kinda a cumulative of knowledge, grade level by grade level,” DeAngelo said.

Boardman may also use study tables and tutoring during the last nine weeks of school to help students.

It will add some teachers to handle the summer work and provide breakfast, lunch and transportation.

It will fit within the budget because the district can use CARES Act money to pay for it.

“All supported 100% by CARES money, so you may see we’re adding three or four teachers, but we’re adding them for one year and it’s absolutely at no cost to our community,” Cardillo said.

A second step of this plan is hiring counselors to beef up social and emotional support for students, which is also covered with CARES Act funding.