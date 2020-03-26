Boardman Schools meal distribution changes time and location

Boardman Local Schools will hold a meal distribution on Monday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman Local Schools will hold a meal distribution on Monday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boardman High School parking lot.

According to a release, the location has been moved to a single point of distribution at BHS to more efficiently serve families, reduce wait times in line and to avoid the traffic congestion occurring at West Blvd. and Robinwood.

All children, regardless of income from the ages of one through 18 are eligible for meals: five breakfasts and five lunches for the week.

Children should be present.

The meal distribution will run during the times listed above or as long as supplies last.

To prevent families from congregating in lines, the pick up will be done as a drive through.

The meals will be handed out from doors eight and nine of the high school.

During the last distribution, Monday, March 23, 7,750 meals were handed out.

Any questions should be directed to the Boardman Schools at 330-726-3404.