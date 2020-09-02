Boardman school buses sprayed with extra layer of protection from COVID-19

PermaSafe "seals, so it stops the germs from growing and multiplying on surfaces"

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Wednesday, Boardman school bus drivers got an extra layer of protection from the coronavirus for their buses.

PermaSafe, a two-step process, was sprayed on all 60 of the district’s buses. It’s a barrier that will last for three years.

Kids will still be using handrails and touching the seats, so bus drivers will still be wiping down their buses while completing their routes, but PermaSafe provides another level of safety.

“It’s an anti-microbial and it seals, so it stops the germs from growing and multiplying on surfaces,” said Rob Fox, with Buckeye Dealership Consulting.

“We have all this product, Rob was nice enough to donate it and he said, ‘You think we could do buses?’ I said it’s just a little bit of labor, we can get it done, you know?” said Chris Haus, of Haus Auto Group.

PermaSafe protection costs $500 per bus. It was paid for by Haus Auto Group and Buckeye Dealership Consulting.

Hand sanitizer dispensers will still be installed on the buses.