Boardman resuming football practice after player’s positive COVID-19 test

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman’s varsity football practice will resume Wednesday after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school district, contact tracing was completed by the Mahoning County Board of Health.

Practice was idled Monday and Tuesday this week after the player tested positive for COVID-19.

The County Health Department determined that there are no close contacts as a result of football practices.

As a result, the Health Department has not mandated any other players to quarantine. However, if any individual player feels they may have been a close contact outside of practice, they are being asked to quarantine for 14 days.

A close contact is defined as a person who is within six feet of a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes.

An email was sent to all players and their families advising of the Health Department’s findings.