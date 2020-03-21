Boardman pizza shop seeing more to-go orders than usual

Cocca's Pizza has to close its dine-in area but for them, business hasn't slowed

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday is a popular night for eating out, especially during Lent. This week, you could get takeout even though you couldn’t dine in.

At Cocca’s Pizza in Boardman, the takeout line was busy all evening long. The delivery business was also quite good.

Management knows March is normally a busy month. The restaurant lost business because a pizza cookoff contest was called off due to coronavirus concerns.

However, general manager Stephen Csernik said the week has been busier than normal even though the dining room has been shut down.

“Tonight has been crazy busy. We’ve had tons of people coming in here to still get their fish. It’s been absolutely insane. This whole week has been huge.”

Csernik said he isn’t sure how closing the dining room will affect Cocca’s bottom line. He hopes the increase in takeout and delivery traffic will make up for any differences.