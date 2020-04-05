Boardman pet rescue group to host dog food giveaway

This dog food giveaway will be happening Friday, April 10, from 4 to 6 p.m.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Every Dog Matters Rescue Group in Boardman are having another pet food giveaway.

During the coronavirus pandemic, some people are losing their jobs and it’s a growing concern for the rescue group. They worry about people providing for their dogs if the pandemic continues.

Volunteer Kristina Angell says they have over 2,000 pounds of dog food that was donated to them.

Now, they want to give back to those who may need it.

“Well, we know that it’s a tough time for everybody with what’s going on, so we want to do our part to give back to those who are struggling to still take care of their pets,” Angell said.

She also says if you do plan on coming, make sure you bring your own container. That way the volunteers can fill it up for you.