Boardman nail salon donates masks to health care workers

by: Briana Ray-Turner

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A nail salon in Boardman is giving back to health care workers in the Valley.

Kyra Nails & Spa donated hundreds of masks to St. Elizabeth in Boardman.

During this pandemic, owner Hui Nguyen believed this was a great way to give back to our frontline workers for all they’re doing for our community by keeping everyone safe.

“Basically, we want to give back to the communities,” Nguyen said. “We do the best we can to help out and to save a life, basically.”

He said in a few weeks, his brother’s nail salon — Stars Nails Two in Niles — will also be donating masks.

