Boardman, Austintown schools set up new rules for meal distribution

School officials say they are doing what they can and are trying to help families during this pandemic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some school districts across the Valley are cutting back on how often and where they are passing out meals. To follow social distancing rules and the stay-at-home order, those districts are now passing out a week’s worth of food during one pick-up.

“We have refined our plan. We think it’s going to be a good process, very smooth. Drive up, hand out, there you go,” said Alexis Weber, director of food services for Austintown Schools.

Most districts, like Austintown, are now passing out meals once a week.

“We’re passing out a full week’s worth of meals in one distribution. So the drivers will come through, get a package: five breakfasts, five lunches,” Weber said.

All children ages 1-18, regardless of household income, are eligible for five breakfasts and five lunches per week.

Officials in Boardman are also keeping their students fed.

Natalie Winkle, director of food services for Boardman Schools, said they moved the pass-out line to the high school.

“Instead of doing it at our two elementary buildings, because we had a crazy traffic jam, we decided to do it here. Get everybody through, one shot and it seems like it’s working out much better,” Winkle said.

They hope this process will help make it easier and faster for parents.

“It’s too hard for the parents to come back and it’s too hard to gather all of the staff and keep your social distancing. So, we’re doing the best we can to get everything done in one day. That way, we’re more likely to add more social distancing,” Winkle said.

Winkle said school officials are doing what they can and are trying to help families during this pandemic.

“They’re sad, they’re worried. So if we can alleviate some of that worry, that’s what we’re here for,” Winkle said.

The two districts together passed out 17,000 meals on Monday.

“Eight-hundred or so packages. Each package has 10 meals, so it’s over 8,000 meals,” Weber said.

“We had 900 packages of 10 meals each, packed,” Winkle said.

Children should be present when going to meal distributions.