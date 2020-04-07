Closings and delays
Boardman, LaBrae teachers team up to 3-D print masks for health workers

Harker has already made 30 of these masks

by: Vince Coll

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two local teachers are working together to make homemade face shields using school equipment.

Tim Harker is the technology teacher at Boardman Glenwood Junior High. He’s using three of his six 3D printers from his lab at school to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Two days ago, Harker was contacted by Joe Slifka, a technology teacher at LaBrae schools. Sikfa sent Harker a file with the mask outline and Harker is doing the rest.

Harker has already made 30 of these masks. He delivered 14 of them on Monday to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for extra protection for workers on the front lines.

He plans to produce as many as possible.

