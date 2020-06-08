Boardman food distribution teams with USDA program to provide more food for students

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many schools have stepped up to make sure their students have proper nutrition even if they aren’t in the building.

The Boardman Local School District has been distributing food for children since the pandemic started.

Anyone is welcome as long as they are between the ages of 1 and 18, regardless of their family’s income.

Every Monday, each child who shows up gets five breakfasts, five lunches and milk.

Starting this week, the district has partnered with the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program to give each child a box of fruits and vegetables.

“I just think this is really important because we want to make sure that our kids are healthy, whether they’re in school eating healthy or at home eating healthy. So this is just one more way of us making sure that they have healthy food to help sustain them for the summer,” said Natalie Winkle, food service director for Boardman Schools.

Winkle said their numbers have dipped and thinks it’s because parents don’t know the food program is still going on and will be until June 29.