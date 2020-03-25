Boardman elementary school’s spirit week makes at-home learning fun

"It's a way to keep things fun and light," the principal said

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s the middle of the second week students have been out of school. One Boardman elementary school is making the most of a tough situation.

“It just lightens up our day a little bit,” said Melanie Angiuli, Parent Teacher Association president.

It was Wacky Wednesday for students and staff at Stadium Drive Elementary — one of many dress-up days this week.

The kids are sharing their pictures with teachers and friends through Google Classroom and in a private Facebook group.

Even Principal Michael Zoccali is getting in on the fun.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s great for what the parents are doing and what the children are doing. It’s a way to keep things fun and light.”

Tuesday was pajama day. Thursday is share a picture with someone or something you love and Friday is spirit day.

Angiuli said it’s added a little fun to her kids’ current at-home routine.

“Just that action of participating in something and getting to do something that their friends are doing as well, even if they can’t be right next to them.”

“Just a way to have a familiar face in their lives and doing something like a different dress theme on a different day is just a way to brighten up some of the staleness of what’s been going on,” Zoccali said.