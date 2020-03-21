Boardman distillery now makes hand sanitizer

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 3 deaths, 247 total cases reported
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local distillery is now producing hand sanitizer.

They were approached by the FDA to make it.

To make the hand sanitizer, they are following guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

Some businesses are buying it by the gallon or bottles in bulk, but they’re running into problems just like anyone else.

“We’re starting to find problems just like everybody else sourcing product to make it. Sourcing the bottles, you wouldn’t think little bottles would be hard to get, but with all this going on, everybody’s trying to get into the business,” said owner William Candella.

First responders, health care workers and older adults can get a free small bottle of hand sanitizer at the distillery.

