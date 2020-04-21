Boardman cosmetology school changes procedures to align with students’ current needs

As many schools and universities remain shut down, COVID-19 also affects those in the beauty business

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – To assist students during the COVID-19 pandemic, a local cosmetology school has been changing the way it’s educating students and how they can pay for it.

Right now, Le Jeane Academe for Cosmetology in Boardman feels empty.

As many schools and universities remain shut down, COVID-19 also affects those in the beauty business.

“It’s a big impact. When you own a business, especially a retail business, you have to keep the ball rolling. You have to keep things going. You have employees that need a job,” said director Diane Wentzel.

Wentzel said she understands the financial strain the pandemc has had on her students. So, she’s doing what she can to help.

“We make sure they can be at school by making payments to us. They don’t have to pay everything up front, they can pay as they go along,” she said.

Students can’t practice doing hair in person right now, but Wentzel said at-home learning has been effective.

“So, we have been exercising the distance learning with the school, which has been really good. Doing bookwork, reading, online videos and that kind of thing,” she said.

Students will still have to do in-person practice on hair once restrictions are lifted if they want to complete the state requirements.

Wentzel also said enrollment has slowed down as the pandemic continues.

“We are still allowed to take enrollment. But really, right now, with people not knowing where their next dollar is coming from, they’re not working. their business is shut down or whatever. Our enrollment has come to a standstill,” she said.

Wentzel continues to send ecnouragement to her students. She said she doesn’t want the pandemic to be the reason they don’t come back.

“I have extended to them, please don’t drop out of school, I don’t want to see that happen for you, I want you to keep your momentum. A lot of times when people drop out they’ll never come back,” she said.