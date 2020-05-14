Boardman cleaning company regains clients with COVID-19 certification

With COVID-19 cleaning certification under her belt, owner Sarah Russell's business has increased -- but so has her responsibility

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A cleaning company in the Valley is now certified by the state to clean homes and businesses exposed to COVID-19.

Sarah Russell owns Sarah’s Cleaning of Youngstown. Last month, her company was certified to expand cleaning services to disinfect buildings that saw cases of the coronavirus. But the process of being approved took a lot of patience.

“It was a ten-hour course but over the period of, I think, four days, and lots of coffee and sleepless nights, I finally finished my OSHA certification,” Russell said.

When the stay-at-home order was first put in place, she said her client base plummeted.

“My business just halted and grounded to a halt. We went from 100% clientele to 10%, 5% over the weeks. We went to, I think, there was only one client.”

With the certification under her belt, Russell’s business has increased tremendously. But being qualified comes with responsibility.

“We had to bump it up with disinfectant, we have to read labels, we have to label all of our products. Every single house we go into and businesses, we have to glove up,” Russell said.

For her employees to stay safe on the job, they are completely covered from top to bottom.

When disinfecting a building of COVID-19, the cleaning process is more intense.

“We sanitize, now, light switches, doorknobs, things we were doing before but we make sure the product sits on your doorknob and anything that you touch for four minutes, and then we wipe it down,” Russell said.

She said after she cleans, she recommends no one step foot in the building or house for at least eight hours.