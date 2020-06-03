Board decides to cancel Columbiana County Fair

There will be no fair in Columbiana County this summer after all

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Fair Board decided Wednesday evening to cancel this year’s fair.

The Junior Fair is also canceled.

“The safety of the Columbiana County Fair’s visitors, participants and community is the highest priority in producing the annual fair,” the board said in a statement.

The decision was made after officials with the Columbiana County Health Department recommended canceling the fair would be best for the community’s health during the pandemic.

The Columbiana County Fair is expected to return in August 2021.

The Trumbull County Fair also decided to cancel this year.

The Canfield Fair is still on for this summer.