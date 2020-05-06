DMVs in Pennsylvania prepared to reopen as workers catch up with backlog

There will likely be a large number of people needing certain services that haven't been available over the past several weeks

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – When Pennsylvania reopens Friday, the Department of Motor Vehicles will be one of the state agencies opening its doors again. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said only certain services will be available right away.

“Initial issuance of driver’s license of somebody moving in state will be at the top of the list,” said Kurt Myers, deputy secretary for driver and vehicle services.

Myers said as time goes on, they will continue to add services.

Before the pandemic started, the driver’s licensing centers did about 20,000 to 25,000 transactions a day.

“Our centers have been closed since March 16 so, obviously, there is a backlog,” Myers said.

He said there will likely be a rush when they open again.

“There will be a large number of customers who will need services that we haven’t been able to do over the last month-and-a-half or two months now.”

You’ll still be allowed to go into the DMV. No need to set up an appointment, but certain times will be offered to the elderly.

“We are setting aside a time each week at our centers as we move forward for those who are 60 and older,” Myers said.

When you do go to the DMV, it’ll look a little different. You’re still going to have to follow standard protocol to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We will be limiting the number of customers in a site at any given time,” Myers said. “Our employees will be wearing masks and we’re going to ask our customers to wear masks before coming in.”

If a line forms outside, you’re asked to give six feet of space between yourself and other customers.

Mercer and Lawrence counties will be among the first allowed to reopen in the state.