Bin Voyage says bon voyage for now

Plans for online auctions will be shared on Bin Voyage's website

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A popular local store has now closed all locations because of concerns over the coronavirus.

Bin Voyage usually has large crowds on the weekend, but the numbers are down and their inventory has also been affected.

With more local cases of the coronavirus, the company has decided to close indefinitely.

The decision was a difficult one for the owners.

“We were in the middle of this juncture asking ourselves, do we continue to accommodate our resellers or do we listen to our public and let them know we understand and share in their concern. How can we do both?” said CEO of Bin Voyage John Mahinis.

Plans for online auctions will be shared on Bin Voyage’s website.