Big Brothers Big Sisters organization gets creative to stay connected during pandemic

The local agency is always looking for more volunteers to help kids in the area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A lot of things changed during the pandemic, but Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mahoning Valley was able to adapt to continue helping kids in the area.

When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put the stay-at-home order in place in mid-March, the big brothers and sisters were told they could only meet with their littles virtually.

Many of them got creative, using video chat to cook together and make crafts.

The organization wanted to make sure the pandemic didn’t get in the way of continuing to build those important relationships.

“We suggested that people look for innovative ways to keep in touch because we thought it was really important, especially for some of our kids not being in school, not having many outlets for themselves, that they have that connection with their big brother or big sister,” said program coordinator Marguerite Felice.

She said even during the pandemic, they were able to virtually match four kids with a big.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is always looking for volunteers and bigs. If you’re interested, just visit its website or call 330-545-0002.