BBB: Sharing your COVID-19 vaccination card on social media is a bad idea

There are a handful of scams to watch out for surrounding the vaccine

(WYTV) – As more and more people get vaccinated, the Better Business Bureau is warning people of more scams going around.

Many have been sharing their vaccination cards on social media after getting the shot. The BBB says that’s not a good idea.

The cards have private information on them, including your full name and birthday. Scammers are on the lookout, trying to steal that information.

In the U.K., fake vaccine cards have been sold. According to the BBB, there haven’t been any reports of this in the U.S. but it’s only a matter of time.

“They can possibly use this to steal your identity by opening up a credit card or getting a cell phone account in your name,” said Melissa Ames, with the BBB. “They are so creative in what they can do, so let’s not give them any ammunition and try to keep as much personal information private.”

If you still want to post on social media about getting the vaccine, there are other ways to do it.

“People are actually receiving stickers like the ‘I Voted’ stickers or ‘I Donated Blood’ stickers. Share a picture of that or your smiling face,” Ames said. “We’re all eagerly anticipating this vaccine and eager to get out but, again, this is probably something we shouldn’t be sharing. We just don’t know how scam artists are going to use this information.”

You could still share a picture of your vaccination card if you cover the personal information.

The BBB says this is also a good time to check your privacy settings on social media sites to make sure you know who is seeing your information and make changes if you want to.

There are other scams to watch out for surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

The BBB says some people have gotten calls saying they’ve been moved to the front of the line and the caller needs their personal information.

The BBB says you should be aware of who’s eligible to get the vaccine where you live and if you’re not sure, call your doctor or local health department.