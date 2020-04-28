Autism community continues to adapt during tough times of at-home learning

The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley's phone line remains open for families if they need to talk

(WYTV) – With school closed for the rest of the year, one local group is dealing with more challenges than usual.

Robin Suzelis is the board president of the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley.

The switch to online learning has been difficult for most of her community. Plus, most of the Autism Society’s socializing comes through events, so that’s been hard too.

Suzelis has been teaching her two children with autism from home.

“We’re calling it ‘mommy school.’ So they kind of know they’re not going to regular school today but we’re gonna do some mommy school. So I’m trying to identify to our kids what we’re doing, try to lay out a schedule and give them a time frame,” she said.

The Autism Society’s phone line (330-333-9609) remains open for families to call if they need to talk. They’re also still able to connect families to community resources.