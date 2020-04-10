Austintown plastics company turns to making face shields amid pandemic

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An Austintown plastics company is doing its part to help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dinesol Plastics usually make items like toys, totes, garbage cans and plastics used in plumbing and building. Those lines were shut down about 10 days ago, but they will return on Monday.

Dinesol has been molding a face shield and strap, even attaching a piece of foam to it.

They can make three of these per minute.

The shields are going to the Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana County EMA.

“The Valley has been very good to us. This is an opportunity to give back and it’s a duty. A lot of people on our team are excited to do this because it’s a positive thing. There’s not been a lot of positive news in the last 30 days and this gives everybody something very positive to work for and I think it’s great for morale,” said Bob Hendricks, president of Dinesol Plastics.

Dinesol has materials to make 35,000 shields.