As temperatures rise, infectious disease specialist says masks may not be for everyone

(WYTV) – With temperatures warming up outside, wearing a face mask can be uncomfortable.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a face covering when you’re around others.

However, Dr. John Venglarcik, an infectious disease specialist, said there’s some new information from the World Health Organization.

“Symptomatically infected individuals don’t transmit the infection, so if a person’s not sick, there’s really a question whether they will even transmit the infection, which further impairs the recommendation or the validity of that recommendation to wear masks all the time,” Venglarcik said.

The key here is the meaning of asymptomatic. If you have absolutely no symptoms, the WHO said it’s rare for someone to spread it that way.

However, many people who think they don’t have symptoms actually have mild or unusual ones. Also, if you’re pre-symptomatic, meaning you get symptoms later, you are even more contagious.

A mask helps people who have COVID-19 to not spread it to others, but Venglarcik said masks may not be for everyone.

“Young people with asthma, elderly people with chronic destructive pulmonary disease, it will give that feeling that they can’t take a full breath in or will impair their ability to take a full breath in,” he said.

Sheila March from Liberty said she experiences the heat daily through her routine walks.

“I try to walk a mile or two a day, but I don’t use it when I’m walking. Personally, I use it for my safety and well-being because I am an elderly woman and I just want to stay safe,” Marsh said.

Venglarcik added that you should stay home if you are sick.