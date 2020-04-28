As people find more time for hobbies, those whose are their livelihood are struggling

Not only is extreme off-road racing a passion for Quinn Wentzel, but it's also the way he makes his living

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many people and their jobs. For Factory One Sherco USA pro rider Quinn Wentzel, that job is extreme off-road racing.

“What I specifically do is Extreme Enduro which is through the woods over rocks, logs, long races and stuff like that,” Wentzel said.

This isn’t your typical Supercross you watch on Saturday nights, but Wentzel says this style of race is recognized globally.

“Some things get broadcast on TV and it’s definitely popular worldwide in Europe as well,” he said.

Not only is this a passion for Wentzel, but it’s also the way he makes his living. So like many people, the pandemic put a pause on his income.

“I love to do this but it’s also a way for me to earn money. When we aren’t able to race, just like every other sport shut down, our races got shut down,” Wentzel said.

Along with not being able to earn money racing, the pandemic has also put an end to teaching aspiring racers.

“Those lower level riders are looking to take classes and learn like you learn anything else. It’s kind of sad because nobody is able to go out and have fun and learn and do what we love to do,” he said.

Wentzel, like many of us, is looking forward to moving forward in some way. For now, he’s using this time to perfect his craft.

“Right now, I’m just practicing and training on my own, trying to stay on top of my game as most athletes are doing right now. We’re just kind of sitting back, hoping things get back to normal,” he said.