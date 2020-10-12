As Ohio reaches 5,000 virus deaths, Mahoning County in top 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio has topped 5,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Mahoning County is among the top five counties with the most deaths.
- Cuyahoga: 667
- Franklin: 635
- Lucas: 370
- Hamilton: 337
- Mahoning: 282
As of Monday, there have been 5,005 deaths from the virus in Ohio.
Both Mahoning and Trumbull counties entered into the red level last week on the Ohio Health Public Advisory System, an indicator that there is very high exposure and spread.
There have been 170,179 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.
About 143,826 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 29,327
- Cuyahoga: 18,538
- Hamilton: 14,773
- Montgomery: 9,075
- Lucas: 7,793
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Dems worry Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will dismantle Affordable Care Act
- Trump returns to campaign trail with Florida rally, Biden visits Ohio
- As pandemic increases food insecurity, how are area shelters preparing for holidays?
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,254 new cases, 24 new deaths since Saturday
- Some students stand in solidarity with striking YSU faculty