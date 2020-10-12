As Ohio reaches 5,000 virus deaths, Mahoning County in top 5

There are five counties, including Mahoning County, that have reported the most deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio has topped 5,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Mahoning County is among the top five counties with the most deaths.

Cuyahoga: 667

Franklin: 635

Lucas: 370

Hamilton: 337

Mahoning: 282

As of Monday, there have been 5,005 deaths from the virus in Ohio.

Both Mahoning and Trumbull counties entered into the red level last week on the Ohio Health Public Advisory System, an indicator that there is very high exposure and spread.

There have been 170,179 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.

About 143,826 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 29,327

Cuyahoga: 18,538

Hamilton: 14,773

Montgomery: 9,075

Lucas: 7,793

More headlines from WKBN.com: