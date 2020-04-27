As more medical procedures are rescheduled, local hospital prepares for after-effects

Trumbull Regional Medical Center is ready for whatever happens next after people start interacting again

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – As some of Ohio’s restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 are lifted, we will see hospitals reschedule some of the surgeries that had to be canceled.

But, we could also see additional cases of the virus as people start interacting again.

As administrators and staff at Trumbull Regional Medical Center anticipate the ending of Ohio’s stay-at-home orders, they’re well aware of the concerns of a possible second wave to this pandemic.

“We’re already planning for what might be an escalation in the fall,” said hospital president Krista McFadden.

McFadden says staff has been working the last couple of weeks to begin the process of rescheduling some of the elective procedures that were canceled back in March.

“We are gonna work with those providers and we are gonna work with those physicians. If we need to open up more time, meaning in the evening or into the weekend, we can do that,” she said.

McFadden credits the community for adhering to social distancing and other precautions with helping avoid an excess of patients that could have left local hospitals overrun.

Trumbull’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Munir Shah, says he doesn’t think people will quickly forget what they’ve been through.

“Even if the restrictions are removed, people will be very cautious when they go out and be in the public and they will be taking the proper precautions,” he said.

The doctor admits the highly contagious virus may have caught some in the medical community by surprise. But, Dr. Shah also calls the last couple of months a learning process.

“We know how this virus spread and I think we’ll be very, very cautious with the second wave,” he said.

“If we start to see things kind of escalate or if we see one or two cases here or one or two cases there, it’s not going to surprise us. We’re going to be looking for that,” McFadden said.

They expect to put those lessons into practice in the months ahead.