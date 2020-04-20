As families adhere to social distancing for home improvement projects, so do some businesses

The pandemic has brought more business than usual to Kushners Garden and Patio in Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s the season for home improvement projects, which may be even more popular now that people are limited to where they can go. But, keep in mind that some businesses are changing the way they operate.

“Normally, people would be waiting a little bit for it to get a little nicer outside but everybody’s been chomping at the bit to get outside,” said Don Kushner, owner of Kushners Garden and Patio in Poland.

Kushners started spring season sales just under three weeks ago.

The owner says the pandemic has brought more business than usual, giving families something inexpensive to do.

“Landscaping, if you do it yourself, you’re not going crazy with a lot of money because money is also a main consideration,” he said.

Kushner says his customers find it convenient that they can do the work themselves.

“We’re not doing any of our preventative maintenance, we’re not doing anywhere near the commercial work we were doing before,” said Glenn Gault, owner and contractor for Gault Heating and Cooling.

Gault says business has been noticeably slower than usual. That’s in part because they’ve been restricted to only essential home work.

He wants to let people know that they should not worry about contractors coming into their homes if they follow protocol.

“I don’t know if a lot of people realize that. In-home services right now, people are able to run a contactless service,” Gault said.

Kushner says doing work outdoors comes with added bonuses.

“It’s very good for the soul to get out there and do this. It’s a very good stress reliever, a good exercise and a healthy situation,” Kushner said.