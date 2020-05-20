Area agency helping those affected by COVID-19 pay for medication or house bills

The Protestant Family Service of the Greater Youngstown Area has $40,000 in special COVID-19 funding

(WYTV) – Last week we told you Catholic Charities can help people who find themselves behind on their bills. The Protestant Family Service of the Greater Youngstown Area can also provide crisis assistance.

It has $40,000 in special COVID-19 funding from the Wean Foundation, the Youngstown Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

The money is to help people with past-due utility bills or to help them with medications related to high blood pressure, a heart condition or diabetes.

“They have to be checked to make sure what they’re saying is accurate. We do check with the utility companies. We find out how their last payment was made and we go from there. You have to have some assertive discernment,” said Jackie Burley, with Protestant Family Service.

People can get help with one month’s usage toward a past-due bill. Protestant Family Service can also help with mortgage and rent shortfalls.

Calls are taken Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 330-746-4600.

Appointments are necessary.