Aqua Ohio specialist speaks on tap water concerns amidst coronavirus pandemic

(WYTV) – COVID-19 has us all rethinking the way we do most things, and for some, that includes how we drink our water.

“Nationally and internationally, COVID has not been detected in drinking water nor is it being considered a source of transmission,” said Dr. Christopher Crockett of Aqua Ohio.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak reached the country, stores have been experiencing shortages of certain items like water bottles, leaving many to wonder if the virus can impact tap water.

“The big question we get is COVID is on surfaces, people can get it from person-to-person transmission, do I have to worry about it in my drinking water? And the answer is no, you don’t. Your water is absolutely safe,” said Dr. Crockett.

Dr. Crockett is the Chief Environmental Safety and Sustainability Officer for Essential Utilities, which is a part of Aqua Ohio.

He says that in Poland Township specifically, they have 28 people working seven days a week, testing the water constantly to make sure that it is safe to drink.

“For over a hundred years, we’ve been disinfecting drinking water to kill pathogens and those pathogens, many of them are much more hardy in the environment than COVID, so the things that we kill are much more together than COVID in the environment,” Dr. Crockett said.

He emphasizes that you are more likely to get the virus from going to buy water rather than drinking from your kitchen sink.

“The concern is going out to a local store and risking exposure to get bottled water that you don’t need when the tap water at home is perfectly safe,” Dr. Crockett said.

For those who don’t like the taste of water or prefer bottled water, Dr. Crocket says at-home water filters can help solve those issues.