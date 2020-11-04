AP declares Mike Kelly winner of Pa.’s 16th district

(WYTV) – The Associated Press declared Mike Kelly the winner of the representative of Pennsylvania’s 16th District.

Kelly faced Kristy Gnibus.

With 75% of precincts reporting, Kelly had a commanding lead over Gnibus.

While campaigning, Kelly touted bringing millions of dollars in BUILD grants to western Pennsylvania for two crucial infrastructure projects.

He called overcoming the economic devastation due to the COVID-19 pandemic a goal of his. He said he will continue to support measures that provide direct relief to workers and businesses affected by shutdowns and advocate opening Pennsylvania safely so communities can get back to work.

He said he will also continue to support low taxes, less regulation and Opportunity Zones.