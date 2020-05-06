Antique shop among local businesses suffering from coronavirus shutdown

Wizard of Odds in Mahoning County is excited to finally be reopening next week, but admits it may never gain back what it lost

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – One local business owner thinks customer support will be vital to a financial recovery after the COVID-19 shutdown.

There’s plenty to celebrate as the economy reopens. Businesses are ready to see customers again — small, local businesses in particular.

Wizard of Odds in North Jackson has everything from A to Z. The antique shop closed March 17 and Judy Hamrick said the last couple of months, it’s been difficult to make ends meet.

“It’s just been day-by-day, wondering who I’m going to get to pay and allow to defer something else.”

On Wednesday, a glimmer of hope with a soft reopening following state rules of pick-up, delivery or appointment only with a limit of ten people.

The store has 80 dealers who set up antiques, collectibles, furniture and home decor — priced and ready to sell.

“They’re bursting at the seams to have their merchandise seen here in the store. We’re one big family here,” Hamrick said.

The big reopening will come Tuesday.

Wizard of Odds has been an anchor business in North Jackson for 27 years. It’s not the only one suffering.

“Just drive around and look at the empty lots,” Hamrick said. “No one really realized how much small business was in our town, right here alone.”

She feels it will be important for people to support their local stores.

Hamrick has suffered through this pandemic, but she’s ready to pick up her head and be positive about the future.

“Yes, it’s important to make up what I lost but I don’t think that will happen. I’m close to $30K in the hole,” she said. “I’m not going to let 27 years fall down the drain.”