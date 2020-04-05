Another inmate dies at Elkton prison from COVID-19, staff members test positive

Breaking News
ELKTON, Ohio (WYTV) – As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases at FCI Elkton increased to a total of nine, with an additional death and another staff member testing positive.

The Bureau of Prisons reported that a total of 7 inmates also have tested positive for COVID-19.

At least three of inmates have died from the virus. Another inmate died after experiencing shortness of breath, his results from the COVID-19 test are still pending.

There are currently a total of 120 inmates and 54 staff members of federal prisons nationwide who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bureau of Prisons will release daily updates at 3 p.m. based on the most recent data.

