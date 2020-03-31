American Red Cross switching to appointment-only blood donations

The non-profit wants to ensure there aren't too many people confined in one place

(WYTV) – Because President Donald Trump extended the social distancing order to May 1, the American Red Cross is still going to need your help.

As of now, they said they do have a good amount of blood supply, but they will need more going forward.

The Red Cross is no longer taking walk-ins and is switching to appointment-only to keep up with the guidelines.

In the Youngstown area, they are completely booked through the week.

“When you make an appointment to give, we know how many donors by hour. We can also ensure we don’t have several people showing up at one time to keep social distancing and we don’t have too many people in one place,” said Christy Peters, American Red Cross.

They’re still looking for locations to have blood drives.

If you’re interested in giving blood, visit the American Red Cross’ website.