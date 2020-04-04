American Legion Post 301 collects food to help those in need

They were able to help 200 families and the extra food went to a local church

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Fresh produce has been hit hard in grocery stores, but American Legion Post 301 was ready to help people in need Saturday.

They worked with the Youngstown Community Bank and Feed the Children Network to collect the food.

With many people losing their jobs due to the coronavirus, they wanted to help.

Their main focus is to help veterans who may not receive many benefits.

“The veterans’ benefits are so-so, so they’re low on income. So it’s important to all us veterans to help other veterans,” said Post Commander David Ewing of the American Legion Post 301.

