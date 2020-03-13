Akron Children’s Hospital campuses making changes to prevent virus spread

Both locations are changing visitor policy and preparing for a possible increase in patients

AKRON, Ohio (WYTV) – Akron Children’s Hospital is making some changes to protect its patients and employees, as well as the community as a whole, from COVID-19 coronavirus.

These changes apply to both the Akron and Boardman campuses:

Effective immediately, Akron Children’s is only allowing two visitors per day per patient. No siblings or children under 18 will be allowed to visit. Do not visit if you are sick. The hospital is discouraging parents from bringing siblings to primary care and outpatient appointments.

There will be limited entry points and visitors will be screened for illness, travel history and COVID-19 exposure. Large, heated tents will be going up at the emergency departments to expand capacity, if needed.

The volunteer force has been narrowed to those younger than 60, since people 60 and older are one of the highest risk groups for serious illness with COVID-19. The Doggie Brigade has been suspended temporarily.

Several hospital events and activities have been canceled and business travel for employees has been suspended. You can check online for a list of canceled Akron Children’s events.

The hospital is also preparing for a possible increase in patients.

“We know there is a lot of concern, a lot of anxiety among our patient families but Akron Children’s has a large, multi-disciplinary team meeting daily and looking at the emerging COVID-19 situation from all angles,” said Lisa Aurilio, COO.

If you think your child might be sick or has been exposed to COVID-19, you should call their primary care physician.

Dr. Rob McGregor, chief medical officer for Akron Children’s, said children with chronic health problems are at most risk.

“As we see more community spread, we will be focusing our attention on children with fever and coughs. It is also important to remember that although children, in general, fare well with COVID-19, they can put grandparents and other elderly adults at increased risk for exposure to the virus.”

If you think your family might have been exposed to COVID-19, Akron Children’s is asking that you call ahead before coming to the emergency room or doctor’s office. This will dramatically reduce the number of people exposed to the virus.

“Our number-one priority is to keep our patients and employees healthy and reduce every possible risk of exposure to this virus,” Aurilio said.

If your child is having a health emergency, go to the ER.