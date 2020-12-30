Akron Children’s Boardman begins COVID-19 vaccination process

One of the first employees to get the vaccine was Tiffany McFall, an anesthesia technologist

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Akron Children’s has begun vaccinating employees for COVID-19 at its Beeghly campus in Boardman.

One of the first employees to get the vaccine was Tiffany McFall, an anesthesia technologist.

“I have Multiple Sclerosis and have learned how important, safe and effective vaccines are, not just for me and my health but for my family, co-workers and patients. Let’s stay protected together,” McFall said.

Many health care workers, first-responders, and other frontline workers have begun receiving the COVID-19 vaccines in the Valley.

A clinic targeting people with disabilities was held in Youngstown and Governor Mike DeWine has also put teachers at the front of the line to receive the vaccine as well.

