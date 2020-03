Forty-seven cars pulled up, honked their horns and dropped off gifts

MOGADORE, Ohio (WYTV) – We’ve had to change the way we do a lot of things lately, including throwing birthday parties for children.

In Mogadore — just outside of Akron — Miles Halishak’s mother decided to throw the 6-year-old a mobile birthday party Tuesday.

A viewer sent us video of the birthday parade through our Report It feature.

Forty-seven cars pulled up, honked their horns and dropped off gifts.

Miles said it was better than a regular party.