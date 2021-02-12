After complaints, Pa. enacts orders for vaccine providers to fix sign-up process

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania’s Acting Health Secretary is promising big changes for the way residents can sign up to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Starting Friday, providers will have just one week to offer at least 80 percent of their first doses of vaccine — or else face losing their contracts with the state.

Acting Secretary Alison Beam said there have been too many complaints of patients unable to sign-up for vaccinations — either because they have no access to the internet or no one ever returns their phone calls.

“We want to make sure that it’s not just an online system or a phone like that you call that guides you to an online system. We want to make sure that the phone system is staffed by real, live individuals that will be able to take your information and schedule an appointment for you,” said Beam.

Beam said the state has already reduced the number of providers able to offer vaccine from 1,700 to just 200 or 300 across the Commonwealth, expecting the change will speed up the process of getting people innoculated.

“That’s what today’s action is, really a plan for communicating how we are going to adjust our strategy and pivot at the critical time in this crisis to allow us to hone in on providers that can bring the urgency,” Beam said.

The updated requirements for vaccine providers include the following:

At a minimum, vaccine providers must administer 80 percent of their first doses of vaccine received within seven days of receipt of those doses.

Vaccine providers must follow all requirements and recommendations in the COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan .

. Vaccine providers must adhere to the current phase of Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout, as defined by the department .

. Vaccine providers giving a two-dose vaccine shall provide the COVID-19 vaccine reminder card with a date for a return appointment for the second dose of vaccine.

Vaccine providers giving a two-dose vaccine must make every appropriate effort to ensure available appointments for second doses, including, but not limited to, designating appointment times for second doses or scheduling second doses at the time of first dose administration, or both.

Vaccine providers must have both an online and a phone-based registration system for direct appointment scheduling. Information on these systems must be made available to the department so it can be posted online.

Vaccine providers must report the following: Vaccinations and the information required by the Order Requiring Reporting of Data Related to Each Administration of an Immunization for COVID-19 , dated December 15, 2020, on each vaccine administered, including race and ethnicity of the recipient, whether or not the recipient is connected to the vaccine provider. Within 24 hours of receipt of inventory or administration of a vaccine, vaccine providers shall report: Receipt of shipments of COVID-19 immunization inventory; Reduction in inventory levels as vaccines are administered; and Reconciliation of inventory levels.



Vaccine providers may have their allocation of first doses reduced, or temporarily suspended, for failure to comply with guidance from the federal government and state law, including failure to comply with the order.

Allocations of first doses reduced or temporarily suspended may be restored once a vaccine provider provides assurance of future compliance.

If a vaccine provider doesn’t administer 80 percent of its first doses within seven days of receiving those doses, the provider will still be able to receive second doses, as second doses are secure. The department may grant a vaccine provider additional time to meet the 80 percent administration metric if the vaccine provider informs the department of inclement weather or infrastructure failures outside of the provider’s control, which impacted the vaccine administration.

The order also requires that every provider have a phone number for direct appointment scheduling.