If you travel to these states, you're being asked to quarantine for 14 days when you come back to Ohio

(WYTV) – On Wednesday, Ohio released its latest travel advisory list.

It includes nine states with positivity rates of 15% or higher:

South Dakota

Idaho

Iowa

Wisconsin

Alabama

Nebraska

Kansas

Nevada

Utah

Mississippi

Wyoming

Ohio currently has a positivity rate of 6%.