7 Valley schools reported positive COVID-19 cases this week

Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said The Early Learning Center at St. Luke’s had a positive case, it was listed incorrectly on the Ohio Department of Health’s website.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Seven Valley schools reported COVID-19 cases to the Ohio Department of Health this week.

Mahoning County:

Holy Family Learning Center (Poland) – 1 student

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center – 1 student

Western Reserve Local Schools – 1 student

Trumbull County:

Champion Local Schools – 7 students, 1 staff member

Trumbull County Career and Technical Center – 1 student

Columbiana County:

Beaver Local Schools – 1 student

Salem City Schools – 1 student

There were 440 school cases reported statewide in the past week, 284 were students and 156 were staff members.