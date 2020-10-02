7 Valley schools reported positive COVID-19 cases this week

Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said The Early Learning Center at St. Luke’s had a positive case, it was listed incorrectly on the Ohio Department of Health’s website.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Seven Valley schools reported COVID-19 cases to the Ohio Department of Health this week.
Mahoning County:
- Holy Family Learning Center (Poland) – 1 student
- Mahoning County Career and Technical Center – 1 student
- Western Reserve Local Schools – 1 student
Trumbull County:
- Champion Local Schools – 7 students, 1 staff member
- Trumbull County Career and Technical Center – 1 student
Columbiana County:
- Beaver Local Schools – 1 student
- Salem City Schools – 1 student
There were 440 school cases reported statewide in the past week, 284 were students and 156 were staff members.