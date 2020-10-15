65% of Ohio at red level for coronavirus spread

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that 65% of Ohio is at the red level for coronavirus spread.
DeWine made the announcement during his Thursday briefing.
Along with Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties, there are 26 other counties at the red level.
The Public Health Advisory Alert System is a color-coded system indicting spread and risk level for the coronavirus.
Red means there is a very high exposure and spread.
