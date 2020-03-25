Closings and delays
5 new cases of coronavirus in Trumbull County, health district reports

It brings the total confirmed cases in the county to 10

by: Sarah Mercer

Credit: wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 10.

Five of them are males and five are females, ranging in age from 25 to 83 years old.

Six of them are hospitalized.

The health district is still monitoring the people who came in contact with those who tested positive. Five of those contacts are under investigation.

On Wednesday, Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton reported 704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, with a total of 10 deaths.

