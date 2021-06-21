5 million Ohioans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Another vaccine milestone has been reached in Ohio. On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported more than 5 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Because of how ODH tracks vaccinations in its database, shots are backdated to when they were given. According to the most recent backdated numbers, Ohio hit 5 million fully vaccinated on Wednesday, June 16, which is exactly one month after the state hit 5 million people who had gotten at least one COVID-19 shot.
It took just 16 days for Ohio to go from 2 to 3 million people fully vaccinated and 18 to go from 3 to 4 million. But it took more than 2.5 times as long to go from 4 to 5 million in the 44 days between May 3 to June 16.
Ohioans fully vaccinated against COVID-19:
- 1 million (1,027,561): Mar. 2
- 2 million (2,033,550): Mar. 30
- 3 million (3,066,472): Apr. 15
- 4 million (4,014,286): May 3
- 5 million (5,006,218): Jun. 16
Timeline of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Ohio:
- Dec. 14, 2020: Healthcare workers receive first vaccines
- Jan. 19: 80+
- Jan. 25: 75+
- Feb. 1: 70+, K-12 teachers and staff
- Feb. 8: 65+
- Feb. 15: Those with early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood
- Mar. 4: 60+, pregnant people, certain professions (law enforcement officers, childcare workers)
- Mar. 11: 50+, people with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease
- Mar. 19: 40+, people with certain health conditions (obesity, cancer, heart disease, COPD)
- Mar. 29: 16+
- May 13: 12+