3 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported three additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday and one new death — down from the 11 new cases and three new deaths reported on Tuesday.

The person who died was a 78-year-old woman.

Of the 295 positive cases reported to date, 29 were from long-term care facilities and 62 were from Elkton federal prison.

Of the 31 people who have died, 13 were from long term care facilities and 7 were from the prison.

Later Wednesday afternoon, the Elkton federal prison in Columbiana County also reported an additional death.

This data is drawn by the Columbiana County Health District from the Ohio Disease Reporting System daily at 8 a.m. and may not be reflected in the totals released by the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons later today.