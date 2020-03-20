2 remain hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mahoning County; symptoms minor for others

Health Director Ryan Tekac said at this point, there is no real way to compare COVID-19 to the H1N1 outbreak from 10 years ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County health officials provided an update on the situation with COVID-19 in the county.

At last report, there were five cases of coronavirus in Mahoning County.

Two people remain hospitalized, and three others have never been hospitalized since their own symptoms are minor.

Specific information on the patients is not being released due to confidentiality — other than that four are men and one is a woman. Their ages range from 41 to 83 years.

Health Director Ryan Tekac said at this point, there is no real way to compare COVID-19 to the H1N1 outbreak from 10 years ago since the exact numbers worldwide and in this country are not known.

As per Governor Mike DeWine’s recommendations, people should stay home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary travel to reduce the spread of the disease.

Tekac said he is aware of the prohibition on “non-life-sustaining” business in Pennsylvania and said places like grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open since they are life-sustaining and that’s expected to continue in both states.